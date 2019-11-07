Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Desjardins issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. CSFB cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NA opened at C$68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.69. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$54.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total transaction of C$911,820.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

