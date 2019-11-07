Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Jerash Holdings (US) Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

