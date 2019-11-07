Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NOW Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of NOW in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NYSE DNOW opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. NOW has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in NOW by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

