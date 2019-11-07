Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for FormFactor (FORM)

FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/4/2019 – FormFactor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FormFactor reported strong third-quarter earnings driven by solid demand in both DRAM and Flash applications. Further, its increasing focus on Mobile SoC and Mobile DRAM probe card segments continues to be a tailwind. FormFactor remains optimistic about strong relationships with semiconductor companies, backed by the ability to serve their electrical test and measurement requirements. However, memory spending remained weak in the last reported quarter. Additionally, adverse effects of extreme pricing pressure in the semiconductor industry and long lead times remain major concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

10/31/2019 – FormFactor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – FormFactor was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2019 – FormFactor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – FormFactor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2019 – FormFactor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2019 – FormFactor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $22.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Get FormFactor Inc alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock worth $1,834,873. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.