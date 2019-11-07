Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ATN International (ATNI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI):

10/25/2019 – ATN International had its price target raised by analysts at BWS Financial from $65.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – ATN International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2019 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

10/23/2019 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

10/21/2019 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

10/17/2019 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

10/16/2019 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/16/2019 – ATN International is now covered by analysts at National Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – ATN International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

9/25/2019 – ATN International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ATN International Inc has a 12 month low of $50.48 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.60 million, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 0.32.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $115.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of ATN International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 217,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

