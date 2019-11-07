Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mercantil Bank Holding Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Mercantil Bank in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercantil Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

AMTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantil Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercantil Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTB opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $875.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. Mercantil Bank has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $66.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,866,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mercantil Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mercantil Bank

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

