Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RECN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.07. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

