Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 747,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 520,014 shares.The stock last traded at $0.38 and had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIR shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restoration Robotics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restoration Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.26.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Restoration Robotics had a negative return on equity of 1,908.92% and a negative net margin of 153.44%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Restoration Robotics Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restoration Robotics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Restoration Robotics worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIR)

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

