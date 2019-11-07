Restore (LON:RST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Restore (LON:RST) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Restore stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 420 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,396. The firm has a market cap of $526.06 million and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 417.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 397.37. Restore has a one year low of GBX 44.50 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 460 ($6.01).

In other Restore news, insider Neil Ritchie purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,144.26).

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

