Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX stock opened at $94.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.24 and a 1-year high of $96.36.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on CarMax from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other CarMax news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 24,551 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $2,222,111.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at $670,950.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.