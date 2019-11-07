Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,569 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Sabre worth $7,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,904,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,211,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,010,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 733,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $26.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

In other news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $480,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,939.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $962,806. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

