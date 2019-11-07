Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,844 Shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCP were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 17.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 12.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 30.3% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 11.9% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HCP during the second quarter valued at about $1,865,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch sold 35,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,261,204.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,529 shares in the company, valued at $8,303,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HCP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

HCP stock opened at $35.78 on Thursday. HCP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.52). HCP had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 43.66%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. HCP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.32%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

