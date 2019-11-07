Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Get Retrophin alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities set a $26.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Leerink Swann set a $35.00 price objective on Retrophin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Retrophin from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 334,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $44.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Retrophin’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Retrophin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Retrophin by 19.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.