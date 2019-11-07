Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Get Rev Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on REVG. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Rev Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rev Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of Rev Group stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company had a trading volume of 353,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,723. The firm has a market cap of $826.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.44 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Rev Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Sullivan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $479,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,272.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden bought 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $99,547.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,186.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rev Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rev Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rev Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rev Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.