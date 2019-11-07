Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Announces Earnings Results

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96), Fidelity Earnings reports. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,745.97% and a negative return on equity of 83.59%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million.

NASDAQ RVNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 280,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.