Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 631,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 346.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.