Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.04

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 890344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after acquiring an additional 747,629 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,368,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after buying an additional 570,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,597,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the second quarter worth approximately $19,068,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,250,000. 18.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

