Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 220.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on RXN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

RXN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.50. 1,075,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,370. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $31.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

