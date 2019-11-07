Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,641 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Progress Software worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Progress Software by 42.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after acquiring an additional 501,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at about $20,310,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 21.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,086,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 54.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 736,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 260,230 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 20.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 133,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $40.30 on Thursday. Progress Software Corp has a 52 week low of $31.78 and a 52 week high of $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

