Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.51 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Terreno Realty worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $55.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

