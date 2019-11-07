Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.33% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Moon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 12,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,328,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,472 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total value of $977,377.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,258 shares of company stock worth $7,750,084. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $99.67 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

