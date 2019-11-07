Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.91 Million Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Hillenbrand worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,665,000 after acquiring an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,326,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,499,000 after buying an additional 214,107 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 853,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 979.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710,804 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HI. DA Davidson raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

