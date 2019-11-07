RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.33

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.33 and traded as high as $26.45. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 258,810 shares changing hands.

REI.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.43.

The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Gitlin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$77,715.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,552.51.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

