Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Roan Resources had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $133.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.39 million.

ROAN remained flat at $$1.52 on Thursday. 715,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32. Roan Resources has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65.

Get Roan Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roan Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Roan Resources

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.