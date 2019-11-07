Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Shares Down 0.2%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $294.52 and last traded at $296.00, 158 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.55.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

About Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

