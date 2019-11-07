Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $177.90. 62,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,638. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.33. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $141.46 and a 1-year high of $191.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

