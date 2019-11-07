Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,575,051.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,560 shares of company stock worth $5,063,222. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,816. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

