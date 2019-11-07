Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 6,024 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.4% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after purchasing an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 444,270 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.37. The company had a trading volume of 81,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $174.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

