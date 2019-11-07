Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Takes $1.41 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,771,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,917,454,000 after buying an additional 1,491,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after buying an additional 2,499,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after buying an additional 4,046,077 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after buying an additional 1,673,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,747,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $50,249.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,397.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total transaction of $794,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 261,026 shares of company stock worth $39,295,084. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.74.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

