Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Trims Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. AFLAC comprises approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.05% of AFLAC worth $21,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $1,041,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 187,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 212,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $54.22. 1,229,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,839. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

