Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a sector perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.