Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 70 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.93.

NYSE:APD traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,546. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $232.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day moving average of $217.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

