Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 3.3% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after purchasing an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.30. 1,248,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.