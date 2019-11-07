Rosenbaum Jay D. Increases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $90.78. 1,370,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, October 31st. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,100 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $103,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,809 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

