Rotork’s (ROR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 318.23 ($4.16).

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 335.80 ($4.39). The company had a trading volume of 2,113,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a twelve month low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.70 ($4.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 305.78.

Rotork (LON:ROR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rotork will post 1364.9999781 EPS for the current year.

In other Rotork news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £1,436.36 ($1,876.86). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404 shares of company stock valued at $431,108.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

