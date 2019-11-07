Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) to Sector Performer

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 155.83 ($2.04).

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON:DC opened at GBX 122.25 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 126.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.69. Dixons Carphone has a 12-month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 176.55 ($2.31). The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.