Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,937 Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the second quarter. grace capital now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 62,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 22,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 105,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOMX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, CFO Ilan Hadar sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOMX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,744. The company has a market cap of $233.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.08.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.99% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

