Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

ETR:LHA opened at €17.58 ($20.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12 month high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.13.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

