Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,092 Shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSTK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $48.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of OSTK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 60,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,349. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $360.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Michael Byrne sold 1,056,690 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $17,245,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,994.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,564,313 shares of company stock worth $50,173,657 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

