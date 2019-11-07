Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells $2,262,600.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:RCL traded up $2.01 on Thursday, reaching $114.79. 23,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,398. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

