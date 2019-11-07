Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.75. 1,306,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,244. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Gold news, VP Mark Isto sold 2,173 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $271,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,708. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 375.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.