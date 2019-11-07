RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,361 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.30% of RPC worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 208,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 97,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RPC by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 904,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 498,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 151,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in RPC by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after buying an additional 784,479 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPC by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,489,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after buying an additional 373,555 shares during the period. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RPC alerts:

RES opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.10.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of RPC from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $4.90 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.89.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.