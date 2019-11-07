RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 630.60 ($8.24).

LON RSA opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 523.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 547.25. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

