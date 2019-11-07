Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 64,584 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,071,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $47,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 442,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,299,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 72,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. Sun Life Financial Inc has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.39. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

