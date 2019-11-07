Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,121,222 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 39.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,728,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,222 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $39,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708,664 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,036,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,668 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak bought 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $323,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. R. Payne bought 10,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $225,249.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 206,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,708,496. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 83.01, a quick ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $24.73.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. VICI Properties’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.28750 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

