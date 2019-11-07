Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 183,745 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 274,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

In other news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.36.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

