Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 82,651 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $36,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Aramark by 5.1% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,373,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Aramark by 12.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Aramark by 26.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Aramark by 36.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

