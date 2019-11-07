Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $379.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties updated its FY19 guidance to $6.74-6.92 EPS.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.83. 415,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 13,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

