S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.85

Shares of S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.85 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 172.65 ($2.26), with a volume of 401055 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166 ($2.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $651.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.25.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 4,640,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £6,589,323.98 ($8,610,118.88). Also, insider Rupert Faure Walker acquired 121,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £171,994.66 ($224,741.49).

About S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.