Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 315,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,271. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $47.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 66.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

